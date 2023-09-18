‘Baahubali’, ‘RRR’ writer Vijayendra Prasad’s ‘Bharmaputra’ trilogy to be directed by Shailender Vyas

September 18, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST

The writer of popular movies like RRR, Baahubali, and Bajrangi Bhaijan, V. Vijayendra Prasad's, upcoming three-part trilogy called Bharmaputra will be produced & directed by Shailender Vyas.

"The trilogy stands as my tribute to the valour and sacrifice of India’s unacknowledged heroes from Assam. These individuals deserve recognition and celebration not only within India but also on a global scale. The Brahmaputra holds a special place in my heart because it diverges from anything I’ve previously written. I have faith and confidence in Shailender’s abilities and his unique filmmaking approach, which I believe will do justice to Brahmaputra", says V. Vijayendra Prasad. The first part of the Brahmaputra trilogy will take us back in time to learn about Raja Prithu Rai, a historical figure from India who ruled over Kamarupa (now Assam) during the 12th century. He's known for defeating Bhaktiyar Khilji, who destroyed the famous Nalanda University.

Director and producer Shailender Vyas will be in charge of this trilogy. He's known for his work on the popular science fiction web series JL50, making him a great choice to bring the grandness and authenticity of Brahmaputra to the silver screen.

Vyas says, “My objective is to craft a film that is deeply researched, genuinely authentic, respectful in its portrayal, and thoroughly engaging for the audience. I have a great fascination for history, as there is so much to explore and learn. Among these historical treasures, the narrative of Raja Prithu Rai stands as a source of immense pride for me as an Indian. It surprises me that no one has ever made a film on this remarkable figure. My heartfelt desire is for the people of India to embrace this film and, in doing so, connect with the profound sense of pride that our ancestors inspired. I am immensely grateful and happy that we have collaborated with one of India's most legendary writers, Vijayendra sir, in bringing Brahmaputra to fruition.”

"For a long time, Indian historical movies have mainly focused on love stories and personal dramas, leaving out the detailed strategies that shaped our nation's history. Brahmaputra is here to change that by highlighting the important aspects of war strategies, revealing the true nature of ancient warfare", adds Director Vyas.

Shailender Vyas will produce the trilogy through his company, Shailendra Vyas Productions Pvt Ltd. Ritika Anand, the producer of JL50, will also produce Brahmaputra through her Canadian corporation, The Piggybank Movie Fund Co "When I first heard about Raja Pritu Rai, I was deeply inspired by his humble courage. I've always had a strong desire to create a historical film, and Raja Pritu Rai's story resonated with me on a profound level. It's surprising that such a remarkable figure has never been the subject of a film before. Among these historical treasures, the narrative of Raja Pritu Rai stands as a source of immense pride for all Indians and I can't wait to bring this story to life on the big screen", says Ritika Anand.