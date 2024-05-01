ADVERTISEMENT

‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’: SS Rajamouli announces new animated series; trailer to be out soon

May 01, 2024 01:21 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

The success of the ‘Baahubali’ movies, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, took Telugu cinema to the global arena

PTI

SS Rajamouli; and the title card of ‘Baahubali: Crown of Blood’ | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri and @ssrajamouli/X

Director SS Rajamouli has announced Baahubali: Crown of Blood, an animated series set in the universe of his two-part period epic Baahubali.

Set in the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati, the Baahubali movies starred Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia. The films’ box office success took Telugu cinema national and eventually global.

Rajamouli shared the title announcement teaser on his official X page on Tuesday.

Baahubali: A marketing magnum opus
Jai Mahishmati! Why this clip from ‘Baahubali 2’ is suddenly creating waves online

It is currently unknown in what capacity Rajamouli would be associated with Baahubali: Crown of Blood.

Baahubali: The Beginning, the first part released in 2015, followed Sivudu, an adventurous young man who helps his love Avantika rescue Devasena, the former queen of Mahishmati now imprisoned under the tyrannical rule of King Bhallaladeva. The film ended at a cliffhanger: 'Why Kattappa killed Baahubali?' The story was then concluded in Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017).

Released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi, the two films in total amassed over Rs 1,000 crore worldwide.

The Baahubali movies, also starring Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj and Nassar, also spawned the Prime Video animated series Baahubali: The Lost Legends (2017).

‘The world of Baahubali is a tree’
