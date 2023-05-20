Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune’ suspended indefinitely

May 20, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

Actor and stand-up comedian Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Good Fortune has been suspended indefinitely amid the strike from Writers Guild of America. Protesters forced a shutdown of the film starring Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen.

A Lionsgate production, the film’s shoot was underway in Los Angeles’ Koreatown. There is no clarity on the film’s resumption. Apart from many TV shows that got shutdown due to the protests, Good Fortune is one of the few significant film productions that has been halted due to the strike, mainly because it’s one of the few films being shot in Los Angeles.

Ansari, who rose up the ranks as a star of the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreations, earned immense praise for the Netflix’s comedy series Master of None, of which he was the co-creator.