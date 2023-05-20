HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune’ suspended indefinitely

Aziz Ansari’s ‘Good Fortune’, starring Seth Rogen and Keanu Reeves, was suspended amid the Writers Guild of America strike

May 20, 2023 12:01 pm | Updated 12:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Aziz Ansari

Aziz Ansari | Photo Credit: AP

Actor and stand-up comedian Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut Good Fortune has been suspended indefinitely amid the strike from Writers Guild of America. Protesters forced a shutdown of the film starring Keanu Reeves and Seth Rogen.

ALSO READ
Cannes 2023: Sean Penn, backing WGA strike, calls Producers Guild the ‘Bankers Guild’

A Lionsgate production, the film’s shoot was underway in Los Angeles’ Koreatown. There is no clarity on the film’s resumption. Apart from many TV shows that got shutdown due to the protests, Good Fortune is one of the few significant film productions that has been halted due to the strike, mainly because it’s one of the few films being shot in Los Angeles.

ALSO READ:‘XO, Kitty’ series review: Candy floss rom-com isn’t good for your teeth, but still warms the heart

Ansari, who rose up the ranks as a star of the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreations, earned immense praise for the Netflix’s comedy series Master of None, of which he was the co-creator.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.