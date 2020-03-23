‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’, ‘The Insult’ and the ideals of masculinity

Self-isolation is a blessing in disguise. For, it allows you to watch/revisit movies that you otherwise may have missed on the screen — like how I ended up watching Ayyappanum Koshiyum on Amazon Prime recently. What was captivating, for me, was the ostensible commentary on masculinity that runs throughout the movie.

A fascinating stretch in Ayyappanum Koshiyum comes in the form of a verbal confrontation between Koshi (a terrific Prithviraj Sukumaran) and his father Kurien (Ranjith), both of whom are bound by their patriarchal values but are at loggerheads when questions related to manhood arise. It is a critical scene that examines how Koshi is perceived in the eyes of his father: a teenage boy with testosterone issues. You see desperation in Koshi’s eyes in trying to prove that he’s no less than a ‘man’, with the underlying emotion driven by hate. In another movie, Koshi would have definitely slapped Kurien in that scene — if you are thinking about Vada Chennai, which had a similar set-up, you are not alone. “This is between Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Don’t involve women and children in this. Otherwise, this will end only with the death of either one of us.” Koshi issues a warning to Kurien, who receives the message with a casual: “That’s how the lives of men are, you spineless fellow.” This entire stretch, if I can say, is the spine of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, resulting in a tug of war on who’s the ‘ideal’ man and showing the murky sides of malevolence.

In the same scene, Koshi realises the noticeable absence of women and asks this to his father: “What about the lives of women? If one of us dies, then one would either end up being the wife of a murderer or a widow.” His wife Ruby (Anna Rajan) intervenes at this juncture and admonishes Kurien for triggering Koshi to indulge in a warfare with Ayyappan Nair (Biju Menon, in a phenomenal performance). The scene ends with Ruby getting a tight slap from Koshi for crossing the borderline, when it is a matter concerning men. Koshi, if you think about it, basically counters his own argument on the participation of women in the larger scheme of things. But that is true of a patriarch, right? This entire stretch and the resultant conversations are fascinating. Because Ayyappanum Koshiyum (written and directed by Sachy) makes an interesting analogy on what constitutes a real ‘man’ in the first place and demonstrates the malaise of male pride. The aforementioned sequence, in particular, shows the zenith of manhood, with women being a mere bystander to the proceedings reserved for and by men.

The fault in our stars

By now, you must be aware that masculinity is a social construct and that men would go to the cosmic extent in defending their masculine status, any day. I came across an interesting quote by Thomas Hobbes while watching a video shared by a friend. He wrote, “When men live without fear of a common power, they live in a state of warre. In warre, every man is against every other man.” Hobbes’ quote is a perfect description of the world inhabited by the characters of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, despite having a common power: law and order — unlike say, a Colosseum where gladiators’ valour and strength were put to test. They are a little more than macho men and a little less than beasts. In an article in The Hindu, Rajeev Bharagava presents a superb argument on manhood. He says, “Manhood is not naturally given, but is a goal to be achieved. To be born a boy is a privilege, but one that can be lost if one is not properly initiated into masculine practices. Besides, male adults must maintain this privilege by regular performance.”

The central characters, Ayyappan and Koshi, are in a constant state of fear of being tested for their masculinity, especially when their egos get bruised. As Bhargava argues, they need to maintain the privilege by regular performance. The word ‘performance’ here translates to indulging in mindless acts, in an effort to take superiority over the other. They never cease to exercise their male privilege and arrogance that come with it. To put it lightly, they are masculine beasts that need to be tamed — only by one another. “If this situation persists, they would kill each other,” says a police officer. Ayyappan and Koshi might hide under the blanket of stout-hearted men but deep down, they are very insecure about the pride associated with their gender. This insecurity is what Sachy seemed to have tapped into Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Koshi Kurien’s ego gets pricked when he is given two slaps by Ayyappan Nair, when he is found to have possessed hard liquor, in an alcohol-free zone. His ego stems from the fact that a) he is an ex-army man and b) he has been hit by a sub-inspector, someone who is in the lower order of power structure. This small incident sets off a bomb of events of mammoth proportion and of cascading effects. What starts as a conflict between two men turns into an ugly fight between the haves and have-nots. Therefore, their personal issue becomes slightly political.

“Ayyappanum Koshiyum is basically an extended ego match built on crude reality, yet very mainstream and compelling,” says The Hindu’s review. The way Sachy has built his script, riding primarily on the ego factor reminded me of another great movie I watched at the Chennai International Film Festival in 2018. It is the Lebanese movie The Insult, also involving two characters who suffer from a common disease of male arrogance. Both Ayyappanum Koshiyum and The Insult follow a similar narrative arc. Two men quarrel on something trivial and something that could have been resolved with a “sorry”, that acts as a point of escalation for the characters. But unlike Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which has sparks flying each time the two men enter the frame, The Insult was a more subtle and deeply political courtroom drama.

Two souls, one heart

The Insult centres on the dispute between Tony Hanna (Adel Karam), a Lebanese Christian and Yasser Abdallah Salameh (Kamel El Basha), a Palestine refugee and a construction worker. Yasser, who works near Tony’s place, notices an illegal construction of a water pipe and offers to fix it. Condescending looks and expletives are exchanged. Yasser is brought to Tony’s garage to apologise for calling him a “f***ing prick”. When the former tries to walk past Tony, he says, “I wish Ariel Sharon had wiped you all out.” Yasser throws a punch in his gut, breaking a rib or two. Tony drags Yasser to the court and soon, the issue snowballs into a greater political war between Lebanese and Palestines.

Towards the end of The Insult, there is a heart-rending moment between the two characters. Yasser visits Tony on the night before the judgement and says, “We all know who you [Lebanese Christians] guys are. You are a bunch of cry babies.” Unable to suppress the anger, Tony lands a punch on Yasser like the way latter did. The camera cuts to a close-up of Tony’s trembling hands. Yasser, on the other hand, gets back on his feet and says, “I am sorry” and walks away. I do not remember how the festival audience reacted to The Insult, but I certainly know that this scene got the loudest cheer.

The scene is a testament to show the pointlessness of wearing one’s masculinity up his sleeves. We are not sure if Ayyappan and Koshi have changed for the better. But if one were to take a leaf out of The Insult, it is this: the greatest form of resilience is the quality to step back and apologise.