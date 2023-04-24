Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl 2’ postponed to improve VFX

April 24, 2023 11:56 am | Updated 12:40 pm IST

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, will arrive in cinemas on August 25, the makers announced Monday.

The film, backed by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, was previously scheduled to be released on June 29. It also stars Ananya Panday.

Dream Girl 2 is the follow-up to the 2019 comedy-drama also starring Khurrana, who played Karam, a man whose female voice impersonation as Pooja begets attention from others.

Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director - Balaji Telefilms Limited, said the release was postponed to better the visual effects (VFX) of the film.

"We want Ayushmann Khurrana's character to look perfect as Pooja in Dream Girl 2, and that's why we are taking extra time to perfect the VFX work for the face.

"We want to ensure that our viewers get the best possible experience when they watch the movie. The VFX work for Dream Girl 2 is an integral part of the movie, and we want to ensure that we deliver a high-quality product to our audiences," the producer said in a statement.

Raaj Shaandilyaa, who had helmed the first part, is returning to direct Dream Girl 2.

The upcoming movie also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.