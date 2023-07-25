Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' poster unveiled

July 25, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 on Tuesday released the official poster of the movie. Balaji Motion Pictures, headed by producer Ektaa R Kapoor, and Khurrana shared the poster, which provides a first look at the actor as well as his alter ego in the film Pooja. Khurrana took to Twitter to share the image.

Dream Girl 2 is the follow-up to the actor’s 2019 comedy-drama which featured him as a man whose female voice impersonation as Pooja begets attention from others. Raaj Shaandilyaa, who had helmed the first part, has directed Dream Girl 2 as well.

The upcoming movie also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee.