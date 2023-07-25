HamberMenu
Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' poster unveiled

The film also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi and Rajpal Yadav

July 25, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST

PTI
Poster of ‘Dream Girl 2’ 

Poster of ‘Dream Girl 2’  | Photo Credit: @ayushmannk/Twitter

The makers of Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl 2 on Tuesday released the official poster of the movie. Balaji Motion Pictures, headed by producer Ektaa R Kapoor, and Khurrana shared the poster, which provides a first look at the actor as well as his alter ego in the film Pooja. Khurrana took to Twitter to share the image.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Dream Girl 2’ postponed to improve VFX

Dream Girl 2 is the follow-up to the actor’s 2019 comedy-drama which featured him as a man whose female voice impersonation as Pooja begets attention from others. Raaj Shaandilyaa, who had helmed the first part, has directed Dream Girl 2 as well.

The upcoming movie also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee. 

