Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan team for spy action comedy

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan will star in Dharma Productions’ new action comedy.

Though details are sparse, the film, touted to be a unique spy comedy, will be directed by screenwriter Aakash Kaushik and co-produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

Dharma and Sikhya are collaborating on two other theatrical projects, the action film Kill and a remake the French comedy classic The Intouchables in Hindi. They had also backed The Lunchbox in 2013.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2. Sara Ali Khan portrayed a freedom fighter, Usha Mehta, in patriotic drama Ae Watan Mere Watan. This is the first time the actors will share screen space.