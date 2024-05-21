GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan team for spy action comedy

Though details are sparse, the film will be directed by Aakash Kaushik and jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment

Published - May 21, 2024 05:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan

Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan will star in Dharma Productions’ new action comedy.

Though details are sparse, the film, touted to be a unique spy comedy, will be directed by screenwriter Aakash Kaushik and co-produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment.

Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s action film ‘Kill’ to land in theatres in July

Dharma and Sikhya are collaborating on two other theatrical projects, the action film Kill and a remake the French comedy classic The Intouchables in Hindi. They had also backed The Lunchbox in 2013.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Dream Girl 2. Sara Ali Khan portrayed a freedom fighter, Usha Mehta, in patriotic drama Ae Watan Mere Watan. This is the first time the actors will share screen space.

Related Topics

Indian cinema / Hindi cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.