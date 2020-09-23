Ayushmann Khurrana named in TIME 100 list, Deepika Padukone writes tribute to him

Ayushmann Khurrana’s post on Instagram

The ‘Andhadhun’ star features in the Artists category, where he shares space with the likes of Bong Joon-ho, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Selena Gomez, among others

Bollywood actor-musician Ayushmann Khurrana has been named in TIME magazine’s 100 Most Influential People Of 2020 list.

The Andhadhun star features in the Artists category, where he shares space with the likes of Oscar-winning Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge, singer Selena Gomez, and several others.

Ayushmann’s international recognition comes after he tackled several societal taboos and stereotypes in his commercially-successful films such as Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Bala to mention a few.

Fellow Bollywood star Deepika Padukone wrote an article in the magazine, in a tribute to Ayushmann: “I remember Ayushmann Khurrana vividly from his debut film, Vicky Donor. He had, of course, been a part of the entertainment industry in various other ways for several years before that, but the reason you and I talk about him today is because of the impact he has been able to create through memorable films and iconic characters. Where male protagonist roles often fall into the trap of stereotypical masculinity, Ayushmann has successfully and convincingly transformed into characters who challenge those very stereotypes.”

She added that the actor was an inspiration for all those who aspire to see their dreams come alive: “In India, with a population of more than 1.3 billion, only a tiny percentage of people see their dreams come alive, and Ayushmann Khurrana is one of them. You’re probably wondering, How? Talent and hard work. Sure, that goes without saying. But more important, patience, perseverance and fearlessness. A little insight for those who dare to dream.”

Responding to the honour, Ayushmann Khurrana said in a statement, “I’m truly humbled with the recognition that TIME has bestowed on me. As an artiste, I have only looked to contribute towards bringing a positive change in society through cinema and this moment is a huge validation of my belief system and my journey. I have always believed that cinema has the power to bring about change by triggering the right conversations among people and society. Hopefully, through my content choices, I have been able to contribute towards my country and countrymen.”

Last year, Ayushmann won the National Award for Best Actor for Andhadhun, in which he played the role of a seemingly blind pianist. He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, where he shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. His next project is a film by director Abhishek Kapoor, in which he will play a cross-functional athlete.