Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich to star in A24’s horror film ‘Opus’

November 09, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

Actors Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich are set to star in A24’s upcoming horror film, Opus.

The actors join a cast that also includes Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, and Tatanka Means among others. Juliette Lewis is currently in talks to join as well.

Written and directed by feature debutant Mark Anthony Green, the film is said to revolve around an iconic pop star’s return after decades-ong disappearance, according to Deadline.

Opus is produced by Collin Creighton and Brad Weston for Makeready, Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson for Macro Film Studios, and Josh Bachove. Serving as executive producers are Charles D. King and Sara Newkirk Simon.

Notably, Grammy-winning music artists The-Dream and Nile Rodgers will write original songs for Opus and serve as executive producers.

Edibiri, the break-out star of FX’s The Bear, will be seen next in Marvel’s Thunderboltsmovie, the R-rated lesbian comedy Bottoms, and the coming-of-age dramedy The Sweet East.