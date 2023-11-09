HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ayo Edebiri, John Malkovich to star in A24’s horror film ‘Opus’

Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino and Tatanka Means are also part of the cast

November 09, 2023 02:43 pm | Updated 02:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri | Photo Credit: Evan Agostini

Actors Ayo Edebiri and John Malkovich are set to star in A24’s upcoming horror film, Opus.

The actors join a cast that also includes Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, and Tatanka Means among others. Juliette Lewis is currently in talks to join as well.

ALSO READ
‘The Bear’ renewed for a third season at FX

Written and directed by feature debutant Mark Anthony Green, the film is said to revolve around an iconic pop star’s return after decades-ong disappearance, according to Deadline.

Opus is produced by Collin Creighton and Brad Weston for Makeready, Poppy Hanks and Jelani Johnson for Macro Film Studios, and Josh Bachove. Serving as executive producers are Charles D. King and Sara Newkirk Simon.

Notably, Grammy-winning music artists The-Dream and Nile Rodgers will write original songs for Opus and serve as executive producers.

Edibiri, the break-out star of FX’s The Bear, will be seen next in Marvel’s Thunderboltsmovie, the R-rated lesbian comedy Bottoms, and the coming-of-age dramedy The Sweet East.

Related Topics

World cinema / English cinema

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.