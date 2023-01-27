ADVERTISEMENT

Ayo Edebiri boards cast of Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ movie

January 27, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:04 pm IST

Edebiri joins an ensemble cast that includes Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

PTI

Ayo Edebiri | Photo Credit: Jordan Strauss

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' upcoming movie Thunderbolts.

The film, which was officially announced at Disney's D23 Expo in 2022, is based around a team of Marvel supervillains, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Edebiri joins an ensemble cast that includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as the Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Jake Schreier of Paper Towns fame will direct the film from a script by Black Widow scribe Eric Pearson. The movie is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024.

In the Marvel comics, the Thunderbolts is a team of villains, anti-heroes and reformed baddies.

Edebiri broke out with her performance as sous chef Sydney in the critically-acclaimed series The Bear. She will next appear in the LGBTQ coming-of-age comedy Bottoms, which will debut on Prime Video later this year.

