Ayan Mukerji to direct Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War 2’; ‘Brahmastra 2 & 3’ to release in 2026 and 2027

April 04, 2023 01:04 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji will direct the sequel to Hrithik Roshan starrer War, which is a part of Yash Raj Films’ ambitious Spy Universe.

While there is no official announcement from YRF, on Tuesday, Ayan posted a note on Instagram to give updates on the progress of the sequels to his 2022 hit fantasy adventure Brahmastra. In the note, he hinted at “a special opportunity.” Though he didn’t name the film, a report by Variety confirms that the filmmaker will direct War 2.

Conceptualised by YRF boss Aditya Chopra, the 'YRF Spy Universe' brings three franchises headlined by leading stars — Salman Khan's Tiger movies, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Roshan's War — under one umbrella.

The studio's recent blockbuster Pathaanmarked the beginning of the universe with a cameo by Salman as Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger. It also had plenty of references to Roshan's War character, Kabir Dhaliwal.

Meanwhile, Ayan announced through his social media post that Brahmastra: Part Two - Dev and Brahmastra: Part Three will release in December 2026, and December 2027, respectively.

“I have been focused on creating the Vision for Part Two and Part Three -which I now know will be bigger and more ambitious than Part One! I have learnt that we need a little more time to perfect the script of Brahmastra Two and Three! And...I have decided that we are going to make the two films.... Together! Allowing them to also release closer together! (sic)“ he wrote.

More details regarding the films are awaited. Helmed by Ayan and produced by Karan Johar, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva was released in theatres last year. It starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.