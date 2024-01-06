‘Ayalaan’ trailer: Sivakarthikeyan and an alien team up to save the world

January 06, 2024 12:03 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST

We had previously reported that Sivakarthikeyan is teaming up with Indru Netru Naalai director Ravikumar and the film is slated to release for Pongal this year. The makers have now released the film’s trailer.

In the trailer, Sivakarthikeyan forms an unlikely bond with an alien who has landed on Earth on a mission. Siddharth has lent his voice to the alien.

Rakul Preet Singh portrays the female lead opposite Sivakarthikeyan in the film. AR Rahman has composed the music. Karunakaran, Yogi Babu, Sharad Kelkar, Isha Koppikar, Banupriya, Balasaravanan and others are also part of the cast.

With cinematography by Nirav Shah and stunts by Anbariv, Ayalaan is scheduled to be released on 12 January.

