‘Ayalaan’ teaser: Sivakarthikeyan’s alien sci-fi film looks out of this world

October 06, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

AR Rahman is the music director of ‘Ayalaan’ while Nirav Shah has done the cinematography

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Ayalaan’ | Photo Credit: @suntv/YouTube

The much-awaited teaser of Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film with director R Ravikumar, Ayalaan, has been released by the makers.

The teaser shares a glimpse of the unlikely friendship Sivakarthikeyan’s character shares with an alien that lands on Earth as well as the impending danger to the duo in the form of corporate bigwigs.

Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead in the film while Isha Koppikar is set to essay a prominent role. AR Rahman is the music director of Ayalaan while Nirav Shah has done the cinematography. With stunts by Anbariv, the film is slated to release in Pongal 2024.

Watch the film’s teaser here...

