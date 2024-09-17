Jagadish Gowda: ‘Capturing beautiful moments with powerful visuals’

The teaser of the film, Maarige Daari, garnered over 1.6 lakh views a few days after its release on YouTube. Directed by Agastya, who has also written the story and screenplay, it is the cinematography by Jagdish Gowda that has become the talk of the town.

The two-minute teaser keeps you hooked with its brilliant play of fire, light and dancing sparks, creating visuals that stay on in your mind for long. Jagdish, who is also the editor, says that describes his craft. “Cinematography is about capturing beautiful moments with powerful visuals.”

Cinema is not new to the self-taught cinematographer-editor. Jagdish, started his cinematic journey with the short film Karta, directed by Partha Sarathy and released under the banner Mathana films. “I directed a short film, Royal in 2016 and was not happy with the cinematography. That is when I started researching and studying anything and everything to do with cinematography to see why the visuals I had in mind were not recreated on the screen.”

That is when Jagadish discovered that his strength lay in cinematography and editing. “In 2018, when a group of friends and I decided to make Karta, I took the plunge, editing and shooting the film.” Unlike most editors or cinematographers, Jagdish feels the two disciplines compliment each other. “You know what you want from both perspectives, which makes the work process easier and shorter.”

Karta, a thriller, had a successful stint on the festival circuit and won awards including the BMW India’s Best cinematographer award, Best cinematographer award at the Praguni Short Film Festival and National Short Film Festival. Karta was also the official selection at the International Short Film Festival SIIMA.

“ In 2020, we released the film on YouTube.” Jagdish, a B.Com graduate from Bengaluru’s Vijaya College, is awaiting the release of Maarige Daari, which is in post production and working as a cinematographer for Pajjala, directed by Bhairava Bansi and produced by Sukesh KC.

Jagadish does not see a difference between short films and full length features. “Short films opened the door for me into feature films. The same amount of effort and passion go into both mediums, irrespective of the duration of the film.”

Not coming from a film background, Jagadish says he did face slight resistance from his family when he said he was venturing into the world of films. “Now they are my biggest cheerleaders. At first, they were hesitant, but when they saw my work in Karta and the awards I received, they worry no more. I have been able to achieve whatever little I have only because of them.”

A fan of black-and-white photography Jagdish, describes the work of old school cinematographers as magical. “We work in the digital space now and have to change our technique to suit the world we are currently living in. I am a huge fan of the legendary Roger Deakins. There is nothing to match his short divisions on screen and the lighting he uses.”

Besides the director’s perspectives, Jagadish says Deakins narrates the film in a signature style. “I hope to follow his work methods in my own small way. In Maarige Daari, I have used natural lighting and a set colour palate. Half the battle is won with powerful, visuals and strong content. People watch so much content and are exposed to so many cinematic experiences, so we need to give them something exceptional.”

