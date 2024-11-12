 />
Avneet Kaur meets Tom Cruise on set of ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’

Although Avneet hasn’t confirmed any involvement in the film, fans are hopeful this could mark her Hollywood debut, following in the footsteps of Anil Kapoor, who appeared in ‘Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol’ in 2011

Published - November 12, 2024 11:22 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Tom Cruise poses with Avneet Kaur on set of ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’

Indian actress Avneet Kaur has set social media abuzz by sharing photos with Tom Cruise from the set of Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning. The Tiku Weds Sheru star posted snapshots on Instagram, sparking speculation that she might just appear in the potentially final installment of the iconic franchise. Although Avneet hasn’t confirmed any involvement in the film, fans are hopeful this could mark her Hollywood debut, following in the footsteps of Anil Kapoor, who appeared in Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol in 2011.

‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning’ trailer: Tom Cruise returns as Ethan Hunt for possible franchise conclusion

In her post, Avneet expressed her thrill at visiting the set, calling it an “awe-inspiring” experience. She praised Cruise’s dedication to performing real, high-stakes stunts, writing, “I’m still pinching myself! I had the incredible opportunity to visit the set… Witnessing the filmmaking magic firsthand was awe-inspiring.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning, scheduled for a May 23, 2025 release, is expected to be the concluding chapter in the Ethan Hunt saga. Kaur’s photos with Cruise have fueled hopes for another Indian presence in the popular franchise, amplifying anticipation for what could be Cruise’s final mission.

Beyond this, Avneet’s next major project is Love in Vietnam, an India-Vietnam collaboration announced at Cannes 2024, co-starring Shantanu Maheshwari and Vietnamese actress Kha Ngan.

