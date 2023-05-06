AVM Studios launch AVM Heritage Museum; T.N. CM Stalin to inaugurate tomorrow

May 06, 2023 02:00 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

India’s oldest active production house AVM Studios is launching a new museum. Named AVM Heritage Museum, it will be inaugurated by T.N. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on May 7, 2023.

In a statement released by the production house, AVM’s M Saravanan said, “A celebration of legacy, cinema history and our carefully preserved archives and equipment, the museum will give visitors the chance to immerse themselves into the rich history of AVM and an impressive collection of rare automobiles.”

Interestingly, Saravanan was recently met by Rajinikanth and director SP Muthuraman. The production house has bankrolled the actor-director duo’s films like Murattu Kaalai (1980), Pokkiri Raja (1982), Paayum Puli (1983), Nallavanuku Nallavan (1984), Mr. Bharath (1986), Manithan (1987) and Raja Chinna Roja (1989).