AVM Productions enter OTT space, announce crime-thriller ‘Tamil Stalkers’

Aparna Guhan Shyam, Aruna Guhan of AVM and director Arivazhagan

24 March 2021 11:40 IST

The series is inspired from a real-life film piracy group, and will stream on SonyLIV

After decades of being the banner behind successful Tamil offerings for the big screen, AVM Productions is now venturing into the digital streaming space.

The 75-year-old production house has announced that they will helm a crime thriller titled Tamil Stalkers, which is inspired from a real-life film piracy group, and dwells on the stark realties of content piracy in the Tamil film industry.

Directed by Arivazhagan, the show will go live on SonyLIV later this year.

In what seems like a direct response to the infamous ‘Tamil Rockers’ group that churn out pirated movies and release torrents on the Internet hours after the film’s release (or sometimes even before), the series is said to dive deep into the dark side of the piracy world and unravel the industry’s constant battle against identifying the group that is involved in releasing pirated content.

Tamil Stalkers will be available for the audience in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Commenting on the series, Aruna Guhan and Aparna Guhan Shyam, Partners, AVM Productions, said, “Tamil Stalkers dwells on the unheard aspects of the Tamil industry’s relentless battle against piracy and ways to counter the menace. We are extremely passionate to bring it forth to the audience in partnership with SonyLIV, that has been headlining the category with relevant and intriguing narratives. Along with a visionary director like Arivazhagan, we are sure to hit the right chords with Tamil Stalkers.”

The casting and team behind the show will be announced soon.