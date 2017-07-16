‘Avengers: Infinity War’ teaser trailer released at D23 Expo

Disney and Marvel released brand new footage from the much anticipated Avengers: Infinity War at the star-studded D23 Expo.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige invited the various actors behind the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy to celebrate 10 years of Marvel and share what’s new to come.

Marvel Studios’ 10th anniversary begins with the release of the film on May 4, 2018, and covers an impressive decade of their blockbusters released from 2008 (Iron Man) through the Avengers untitled film in 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War will star Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olson, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Sean Gunn, Tom Holland and Paul Rudd.

The superheroes will battle it out against Thanos, who hopes to possess all of the universe’s Infinity Stones in order to become all-powerful. Director duo Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, are directing Infinity War as well as the fourth untitled Avengers film, which are being filmed back-to-back in Atlanta, Georgia.