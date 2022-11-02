‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ new trailer: A gobsmacking return to Pandora

James Cameron’s film, starring Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington among others, is set to release on December 16

The Hindu Bureau
November 02, 2022 18:06 IST

The poster for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ 

A new trailer for James Cameron’s  Avatar 2 is here.

Titled  Avatar: The Way of Water, the sequel is set more than a decade after the events of the first film.

According to the official synopsis, the film begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.

Directed by James Cameron and produced by Cameron and Jon Landau, the film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement and Kate Winslet.

Three more   Avatar sequels are underway, and all of them are scheduled for a December 16 release.

