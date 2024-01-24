GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ trailer: Netflix’s live-action adaptation promises fireworks

The series follows the story of Aang, an Avatar who must learn to master the four elements of water, earth, fire and air in order to restore balance to the world

January 24, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ 

A still from 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' 

The official full trailer for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Nickelodeon’s animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender has been released. The series is set to premiere on February 22 with eight episodes.

The series stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, an Avatar who must learn to master the four elements of water, earth, fire and air to restore balance to the world after it is threatened by the Fire Nation, according to Variety.

The official synopsis for the project reads, “Alongside his newfound friends Sokka and Katara, siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai. But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task.”

The other important actors in the cast include Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Zuko.

Here is the official detailed description: “Water. Earth. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of all four elements, keeping peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and wiped out the Air Nomads, the first step taken by the firebenders towards conquering the world. With the current incarnation of the Avatar yet to emerge, the world has lost hope.”

It goes on, “But like a light in the darkness, hope springs forth when Aang (Cormier), a young Air Nomad — and the last of his kind — reawakens to take his rightful place as the next Avatar. Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), siblings and members of the Southern Water Tribe, Aang embarks on a fantastical, action-packed quest to save the world and fight back against the fearsome onslaught of Fire Lord Ozai (Kim). But with a driven Crown Prince Zuko (Liu) determined to capture them, it won’t be an easy task. They’ll need the help of the many allies and colorful characters they meet along the way.”

