‘Avatar 2’ surpasses ‘The Force Awakens’; becomes 4th biggest movie in history

January 29, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

The sci-fi epic has now raked in USD 2.075 billion worldwide, only behind ‘Titanic’ (USD 2.2 billion), ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (USD 2.79 billion), and ‘Avatar’ (USD 2.92 billion)

ANI

This image released by 20th Century Studios shows Trinity Bliss, as Tuk, in a scene from “Avatar: The Way of Water.” | Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Waterhas surpassed Star Wars: The Force Awakens to become the fourth highest-grossing film of all time. The sci-fi epic from has now raked in USD 2.075 billion worldwide.

Star Wars sequel, The Force Awakens, debuted in theatres in December 2015 and came out far later than previous editions, ending its theatrical run with USD 2.064 billion.

The original Avatar is still the top-grossing film, while Titanic is currently in third place. With this most recent box office milestone, Cameron now has three of the top four highest-grossing films in history.

According to Variety, on the list of all-time top earners, Avatar (USD 2.92 billion), Avengers: Endgame (USD 2.79 billion), and Titanic (USD 2.2 billion) are ranked above The Way of Water.

Avatar: The Way of Water rapidly surpassed Spider-Man: No Way Home (USD 1.92 billion) on January 18 and Avengers: Infinity War (USD 2.05 billion) a few days later on January 26 to move up in the record books.

ALSO READ
All about ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: James Cameron and his cast on returning to Pandora

Cameron once said that Avatar: The Way of Water would need to “be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” to start producing a profit. Variety reported industry sources that said that the movie required to make USD 1.5 billion to break even. Well, it has undoubtedly arrived at this point.

There will be a fourth and fifth Avatar instalment to continue the intergenerational story of Jake Sully’s (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri’s (Zoe Saldana) family. The third instalment is already scheduled for release soon.

