‘Aval Peyar Rajni’ trailer: Kalidas Jayaram stars in an eerie mystery thriller

November 17, 2023 04:54 pm | Updated 04:54 pm IST

The film stars Namitha Pramod and Reba Monica John as the female leads

The Hindu Bureau

Kalidas Jayaram in a still from ‘Aval Peyar Rajni’ | Photo Credit: Goodwill Entertainment/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Tamil mystery thriller, Avar Peyar Rajni, headlined by Kalidas Jayaram and Namitha Pramod, was unveiled by the makers today. The film is written and directed by Vinil Scariah Varghese.

The trailer video hints at a story revolving around an incident that happens to Kalidas’ character, disrupting his relationship with Namitha’s character and leading up to a police investigation. The trailer also hints at a supernatural element lurking in this investigative thriller.

The bilingual, releasing as Rajni in Malayalam, also stars Reba Monica John, Saiju Kurup, Ashwin Kkumar, Karunakaran, and Shaun Romy among others. With music scored by the band 4 Musics, the film has cinematography by RR Vishnu and editing by Deepu Joseph.

Aval Peyar Rajni is produced by Sreejith KS and Blessy Sreejith under their banner Navarasa Films. An official release date is yet to be announced.

