Author Amish Tripathi to bring Lord Krishna’s tale to global audiences

Author Amish Tripathi is set to come up with the tale of Lord Krishna on the global stage with a new project 'Shri Radha Ramanam'. The theatrical feature will be made under Creativeland Studios Entertainment.

‘Shri Radha Ramanam’ (SRR) is a magical tale of Lord Krishna’s love written by award-winning writers Prakash Kapadia and Raam Mori with research and development having been undertaken for over two years, ensuring details are corroborated across scriptures and books.

As per the information shared, the makers will start the shoot in November this year. It will hit theatres worldwide in February 2026.

Sharing more details about the project, founder & MD of Creativeland Studios Entertainment, C Sajan Raj Kurup said, “Telling stories from India on a global scale is our mission at Creativeland Studios Entertainment and what better than Lord Krishna’s story of love to tell the world, especially for the times we live in now. As they say, in troubled times, love is the best language to heal souls. The story of Lord Krishna is one that speaks of compassion, love and protection, resonating with audiences across the globe. It is great to have Amish and the rest of the strong and passionate global team we have been able to put together to bring this project to life.”

“Traditional Indian stories have a deep narrative in which you can get pleasurably lost, but also teach you deeper lessons, so that you can live better. I love the script of this movie, not just for its fantastic scale and research, but also how it helps us explore different aspects of love, through the story of Lord Krishna. This movie will be the definitive love story from India to the world ; the love story of love stories... I am proud to be associated with this movie,” added author-producer Amish Tripathi.

The film’s visual effects will be a collaborative effort between studios in Vancouver, Los Angeles, and Mumbai, tasked with recreating ancient Vrindavan, Barsana and Dwarka.

