Australian Academy withdraws Harvey Weinstein award offer

Photo Credit: AP

Mr. Weinstein was announced as the first recipient of an outreach award.

The Australian Academy has revoked an award to disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein that it intended to give him in 2013.

Mr. Weinstein was announced as the first recipient of an outreach award at a time when the Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) was expanding its international profile. The award, however, was never presented.

In a statement to Variety, AACTA said, “In November 2013, AACTA announced Weinstein as the inaugural AACTA International Fellowship recipient in acknowledgement of his support of independent and innovative filmmaking. This award was, in fact, never actually presented — the event planned for the presentation was cancelled.

“However, our communications in 2013/14 did not make it clear that Weinstein no longer held the award and has rightly caused some confusion. We have now officially rescinded the offer of the award.”

While AACTA has distanced itself from the Weinstein scandal, a Weinstein-produced film Lion leads the nominations for this year’s AACTA Awards.

The awards will be presented in Sydney on December 6.

