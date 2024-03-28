Austin Butler set to star in Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of ‘Caught Stealing’

March 28, 2024 01:38 pm | Updated 01:38 pm IST

The ‘Dune: Part Two’ star will lead the adaptation of Charlie Huston’s novel, that sees a baseball player thrust into the dangerous criminal underworld of 1990s New York City

The film, based on Charlie Huston’s gripping novel, will see Butler portray Hank Thompson, a former baseball player thrust into the dangerous criminal underworld of 1990s New York City.

Aronofsky, known for work on Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream, expressed his excitement about the project, stating, “I can’t wait to start working with Austin and my family of NYC filmmakers.”