Austin Butler set to star in Darren Aronofsky’s adaptation of ‘Caught Stealing’

Following his recent successes with Masters of the Airand Dune: Part Two, Austin Butler continues to make waves in Hollywood, all set to headline Sony Pictures’ adaptation of Caught Stealing, a crime-thriller directed by Academy Award-nominee Darren Aronofsky, according to reports from Deadline.
Butler’s star has been on the rise since his Oscar-nominated performance in Elvis, and his recent roles in Apple TV’s Masters of Air and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two have further cemented his place in Hollywood. The partnership between Butler and Sony Pictures strengthens with this project, following their successful collaboration on Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and the upcoming City On Fire.