‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ trailer: Ajay Devgn, Tabu anchor this musical romance

Published - June 13, 2024 03:57 pm IST

Written and directed by Neeraj Pandey, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is set to release in theatres on July 5

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’

Sundered by fate, two lovers reunite in the present day in the trailer for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. The film, a musical romance spanning over two decades, from 2000 to 2023, stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu as leads. It is written and directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Krishna and Basu were impassioned young lovers in Mumbai when a twist of fate landed him in prison. 22 years later, Krishna is completing his jail term but is reluctant to embrace normal life. He is reunited with Basu, who is now married to Abhijeet (Jimmy Sheirgill, of course). The film traces their romance from their younger days and how they confront their feelings in their current predicament. Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar play the younger versions of Krishna and Basu.

Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem (MM Keeravani) has composed the music of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

This is the third consecutive collaboration between Ajay and Tabu after Drishyam 2 and Bholaa. They have previously shared the screen in Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Fitoor (2016), Golmaal Again (2017), and De De Pyaar De (2019).

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is set to release in theatres on July 5.

