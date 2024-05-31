GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ teaser: Ajay Devgn and Tabu bring a tale of love and heartbreak

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ is billed as an epic musical romantic drama spanning 23 years, set between 2000 and 2023

Updated - May 31, 2024 06:08 pm IST

Published - May 31, 2024 06:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from the teaser for ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’

A still from the teaser for 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha'

The teaser of Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, an upcoming romantic drama starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, was unveiled on Friday. The film is set to release on July 5, 2024.

In the teaser, we are introduced to Ajay and Tabu’s characters as they celebrate Holi. Ajay recites a morose poem in voiceover as they draw near and hug.

Tabu interview on ‘Crew’ and box office success: This is a great phase to be in

Later, Ajay is seen in action mode wearing a prison uniform and standing in the rain outside a jail.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is billed as an epic musical romantic drama spanning 23 years, set between 2000 and 2023. Besides Ajay and Tabu, the film also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Golden Globe-winning composer MM Kreem (MM Keeravani) is creating an original soundtrack for the movie.

‘Maidaan’ movie review: Ajay Devgn takes a straight shot at sporting glory

This is the third consecutive collaboration between Ajay and Tabu after Drishyam 2 and Bholaa. They have previously shared the screen in Vijaypath (1994), Haqeeqat (1995), Thakshak (1999), Drishyam (2015), Fitoor (2016), Golmaal Again (2017), and De De Pyaar De (2019).

(with ANI inputs)

