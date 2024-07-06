‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’: Tabu, Ajay Devgn film to arrive in August

Neeraj Pandey’s Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha starring Tabu and Ajay Devgn will now release on August 2, the makers announced on Saturday.

The film, a musical epic romance spanning over two decades, was scheduled to release on July 5 but postponed on the request of “exhibitors and distribution fraternity”, the makers had earlier stated.

Set between 2000 and 2023, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha narrates the story of Krishna (Devgn) and Basu (Tabu), two impassioned lovers separated, and then reunited, by fate. Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar play the younger versions of Krishna and Basu in the film. Jimmy Sheirgill essays Basu’s present-day husband.

Oscar-winning composer MM Kreem (MM Keeravani) has composed the music of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.

Devgn’s upcoming releases include Singham Again. He was seen in the sports drama Maidaan and the horror thriller Shaitaan earlier this year.

