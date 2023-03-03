‘August 16, 1947’: Gautham Karthik-starrer film gets release date

March 03, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

A.R. Murugadoss-produced August 16, 1947 will release across languages on April 7, the makers announced on Friday.

The film is a period drama set on the cusp of India’s Independence. Starring Gautham Karthik, Revathi, Pugazh and others, August 16, 1947 narrates the story of an erstwhile village where ‘one brave man battles evil British forces for love’.

The film is produced by A.R.Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary and co-produced by Aditya Joshi. It is written and directed by NS Ponkumar.

It will release in theatres on April 7 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam and English. The makers announced the release date with two new posters of the film.

