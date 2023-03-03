ADVERTISEMENT

‘August 16, 1947’: Gautham Karthik-starrer film gets release date

March 03, 2023 02:10 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

Produced by A.R. Murugadoss, ‘August 16, 1947’ narrates the story of an erstwhile village where ‘one brave man battles evil British forces for love’

The Hindu Bureau

A new poster of ‘August 16, 1947’ | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A.R. Murugadoss-produced August 16, 1947 will release across languages on April 7, the makers announced on Friday.

The film is a period drama set on the cusp of India’s Independence. Starring Gautham Karthik, Revathi, Pugazh and others, August 16, 1947 narrates the story of an erstwhile village where ‘one brave man battles evil British forces for love’.

The film is produced by A.R.Murugadoss, Om Prakash Bhatt and Narsiram Choudhary and co-produced by Aditya Joshi. It is written and directed by NS Ponkumar.

It will release in theatres on April 7 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, Malayalam and English. The makers announced the release date with two new posters of the film.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US