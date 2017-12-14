Audiences are rejecting only star power: Tannishtha Chatterjee

Actor Tannishtha Chatterjee is amongst the most celebrated performers of parallel cinema in India. Her work has transcended languages and regions. To name a few, the actor was in the Bengali film Bibar (2006), about the changing youth of Kolkata, the British drama Brick Lane (2007) which explored a young Bangladeshi woman’s marriage, and Parched (2015), a drama about the lives of three village women bound by the oppressive notions of patriarchy.

She will soon be on the big screen again in Amit Kumar’s Monsoon Shootout, alongside actors Nawazuddin SIddiqui, Vijay Varma and Geetanjali Thapa, after years of waiting for its release to Indian audiences. Excerpts from an interview…

What was it like working with debutant director Amit Kumar in Monsoon Shootout?

Monsoon Shootout is a film between a cop and a gangster played by Vijay [Varma] and Nawaz [Siddiqui]. It’s out-and-out their film, [and] I play a very small role as Nawaz’s wife. Even if it’s a small role, it’s very pivotal and not just as the gangster’s wife. In a lot of films you’ll have the male protagonist and you’ll just see [his] wife or girlfriend. The two female characters are not like that [in Monsoon…]. They have a very specific design in the film which is why, even though it is not a girls’ film [and] it is a boys’ film, I still chose to do it.

It’s not only about the role. It has a very good script, you want the film to be made, and you want to be a part of a film which has a very powerful script. When I chose to do Lion (2016), even though it was a small role, I had never played a negative character and no one had ever offered me [one]. [Director] Garth [Davis] met me for the mother’s character [before], he chose to offer me this part [as Noor]. So there are many different reasons why I choose to do a film.

[Director] Amit [Kumar] is a very good friend, and I knew he was going to make a good film. It [went on to be] an official selection in Cannes in 2013, and we all went for the premiere at the Grand Théâtre Lumière.

[Amit Kumar] was assisting in a German film I was doing [then], Shadows of Time (2004), [when] he spoke to me about [Monsoon…]. [He had] said that unlike in Shadows, in this the women don’t have such long parts. It’s mainly [the cop and gangster’s] film. I read the script – at that point of time just as a friend, because he didn’t even know when the film was going to get made – and I really liked it. [I really liked the] idea of how sometimes you have just two seconds to make a choice that affects an entire lifetime, and how that can go this way or that.

Can you elaborate on why you’ve described it as a social psychological thriller?

Each of the stories happens in Vijay’s head, in those few seconds. He is measuring all the pros and cons of his choices, and the effects of his actions on somebody else’s life, as well as [on his own]. In the choices that he makes, we see how social injustice impacts lives of people in our country. The fact that if he chooses to kill, on the one hand he is killing a gangster and a serial murderer, but on the other hand, he is creating another one through his family and his son, and [affects] the way his wife and his children would be treated.

What went into the preparation – both for the role, and the kind of narrative Monsoon Shootout is exploring?

Well, there is a Polish film by [Krzysztof] Kieślowski called Blind Chance which has a very similar narrative, and is a very famous film. [Apart from being familiar with that style] I just submitted myself to Amit. I was shooting a Hollywood film called Anna Karenina (2012) at the same time that I was shooting Monsoon Shootout. So I came back from the sets of Anna… and directly entered Monsoon. Amit put us into such horrible locations and drenched us in the rain throughout! That naturally made us dig deep into the characters.

What has the wait for the film’s release been like?

As actors we have so many other films which we do. For somebody like me, or someone like Nawaz, so many other releases have come up. [But] I think it’s very unfair to the director.

You’ve described how the distinction between arthouse and mainstream cinema is often an elitist enterprise. Would you say the differences are blurring more frequently now?

I think it does blur sometimes. [Some films do] well at the box office, [even though] it is [thought to be] catering to a different audience. I think the audience is increasing now with the younger generation being more exposed to the digital medium and various web platforms. I feel that filmmaking, [and] distribution through web is getting more democratic. So I guess these things are changing. [But] it’s true all over the world [that] there is a place for arthouse, and there will be a place for mainstream, and the audiences do exist for both. As individuals also, sometimes I would like to watch a Vicky Donor (2012) or an Om Shanti Om (2007), and sometimes I would like to watch a Masaan (2015) or a Newton (2017). I think everything has its place.

Audiences are also rejecting [films with] only star power. Even with star power like Aamir Khan, he still had to make a Dangal (2016) – which is quite a content-driven film, with a strong storyline and great performances. Dangal not only did well in India, it did well all over the world, [and] across cultures! I am not a very big fan of Baahubali (2015), but for a Northern audience, [like] in Maharashtra, there are no stars in the film. It is just a visual marvel [and] something actually works for them. So I think it is shifting. People are looking at stories that will grip them – [whether] like Baahubali, or a very real story like Dangal. Even Newton [is a] new film for an Indian audience. It actually raises very complex questions about what democracy is, and yet it has done well.

What will we see you in next?

My next release is Dr Rakhmabai which is on the life of one of the first practising lady doctors in India. [Then there is a] film [about] a particular incident in the life of Ismat Chughtai, and I play Ismat in the film. After that I am doing Onir’s film, and in between I’m doing a Bengali film.