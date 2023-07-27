Aubrey Plaza to headline Off-Broadway revival of ‘Danny and the Deep Blue Sea’

July 27, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

Legion and The White Lotus Season 2 star Aubrey Plaza will make her stage debut in October in an Off-Broadway revival of Patrick Shanley’s Danny and the Deep Blue Sea.

Plaza will star opposite Christopher Abbott (Girls, Martha Marcy May Marlene, A Most Violent Year) in the play, about two troubled strangers who strike up a connection over a chance encounter in a New York bar.

Jeff Ward, known for his role as Deke Shaw in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, his making his stage directorial debut with the play. The revival is being produced by Sam Rockwell and Mark Berger.

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea was first staged Off-Broadway in 1984. It featured June Stein and John Turturro in the lead roles.

