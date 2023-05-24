Aubrey Plaza on why she isn’t a fan of streamers and buys films and shows on iTunes instead

May 24, 2023 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Aubrey Plaza stated that she often gets enraged using streamer services. Interestingly, she also added that she hasn’t subscribed to HBO Max where her series, The White Lotus, is streaming.

“I get really angry,” Plaza said about using streamers. “I was trying to watch Top Chef Season 20. Couldn’t figure out how to get Hulu + Live. I give up! I can’t. I just can’t. And so what I like to do is go on iTunes and buy movies that are old. Or I’ll go on iTunes and just, like, buy the whole Sopranos series, and then my husband will be like, ‘You literally can watch that for free on HBO Max.’”

Plaza is currently in the Emmy race for her performance in The White Lotus. The episodes are currently streaming on HBO Max and will continue to stream when Max launches on May 23. In India, the series is currently streaming on JioCinema.