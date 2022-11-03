Aubrey Plaza joins cast of Marvel’s ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’

The Disney+ show is a spin-off of ‘WandaVision’, with Kathryn Hahn reprising the role of Agatha Harkness

PTI
November 03, 2022 14:53 IST

Aubrey Plaza | Photo Credit: MARIO ANZUONI

Emily the Criminal star Aubrey Plaza is the latest addition to the cast of the upcoming Disney+ show Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The series is a spin-off of the Marvel Studios show WandaVision, with Kathryn Hahn set to reprise the role of Agatha Harkness.

Sources told Variety that Plaza is joining the cast but her character details are under wraps.

Emma Caulfield Ford will also reprise the role of Dottie from WandaVision in the new series. Heartstopper star Joe Locke will also star.

The project marks a reunion for Plaza and Hahn, as they previously appeared in the NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation.

Plaza currently stars in the second season of the HBO anthology series The White Lotus.

