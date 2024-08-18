Attack on Titan fans have something big to look forward to this year as the series’ highly anticipated finale is set to hit the big screen. The official website for Attack on Titan has announced a compilation film titled Attack on Titan: THE LAST ATTACK, which will bring together the final two parts of the anime’s last season into a single, cinematic experience. The film is scheduled for release in Japanese theaters on November 8, 2024.

This 145-minute feature will be a re-edited version of the last season’s two one-hour episodes, offering enhanced visuals and a 5.1-channel surround sound mix. Director Yuichiro Hayashi expressed his excitement about the film’s release, emphasizing that it was always his intention for the finale to be experienced as a unified movie. “Being given the opportunity to have everyone watch it in the best possible environment—the theater—feels like I’ve achieved a long-cherished dream,” Hayashi shared.

The movie will also feature the iconic theme song by Linked Horizon, “Two Thousand Years… Or Perhaps… To You After Twenty Thousand Years…,” which originally accompanied the second part of Attack on Titan: The Final Season Final Part. Studio MAPPA, which animated the final season, will also handle the film’s production, ensuring a high-quality visual experience.

While there are no confirmed details yet about an international release or availability on streaming platforms, fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting more information. The announcement has already generated significant buzz, as viewers prepare to witness the epic conclusion of Attack on Titan in a never-before-seen cinematic event.

