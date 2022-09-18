‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’ trailer: Pratik Gandhi, Jackie Shroff in a fun supernatural comedy

The film will release directly on ZEE5 on September 23

The Hindu Bureau
September 18, 2022 17:37 IST

Stills from the film | Photo Credit: Zee Studios

The trailer of Atithi Bhooto Bhava, headlined by Pratik Gandhi and Jackie Shroff, was released by the makers recently. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, the film is a supernatural comedy that will release directly on ZEE5 on September 23.

In the trailer, we see Pratik’s character Srikant meet the ghost of a middle-aged man named Makhan Singh (Jackie), who claims to be the grandson of Srikanth from his previous life. “Things take an even more comical turn when the ghost seeks Srikant’s help to meet his long-lost love,” reads the logline of the film.

Written by Shreyes Anil Lowlekar, Pradeep Srivastava and Aniket Wakchaure, Atithi Bhooto Bhava also stars Sharmin Segal and Divinaa Thackur. The film is also produced by Hardik and is presented under Hardik Gajjar Films and Back Bencher Pictures banners.

Pratik, best known for his role in Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992, was last seen in the director’s short in Modern Love: Mumbai. He will soon play Mahatma Gandhi Hansal’s upcoming web series.

