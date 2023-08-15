Atharvaa interview: The definition of love has changed since the days of ‘Idhayam’

August 15, 2023 12:24 pm | Updated 12:24 pm IST

Atharvaa isn’t new when it comes to donning the khaki. After trying it out in the final sequence of Eetti, he played the role of a cop in Sam Anton’s 100 and Trigger. “When I did Trigger, I made up my mind to not do cop roles for a while. But Mathagam features me in a character I didn’t want to miss out on. I couldn’t afford to let go of the opportunity to work with Prasath Murugesan sir who was instrumental in bringing the OTT culture to Tamil (with his series Queen ). But I’m not sure if I’ll do another cop role anytime soon,” says a smiling Atharvaa, as we sit down to talk about his latest venture.

What about ‘Mathagam’ intrigued you the most?

Mathagam is based on a true-life event. It’s an ongoing case, so we can’t talk much about it. I got attracted to the case as it leaves you wondering how something like that can happen. Gautam (Vasudev Menon) sir, Prasath Murugesan sir and I discussed this around 2018 and wondered if such a regional story can work on a streaming platform. Cut to the COVID era, OTT has boomed and Prasath sir had done Queen, which is a series I love. When the story of Mathagam resurfaced, we went for it because of how detailed it is.

Who is a cop, once he goes back home after a day’s work, and removes his uniform? He becomes just another man with his own set of personal issues. How these personal and professional issues influence each other was something I was intrigued by. This is unlike the previous cop roles I’ve done; my character goes with a whole battalion to catch the bad guys in one scene, and in another, he’s just with his right-hand man, riding a scooter down an alleyway on a chase. This dichotomy fascinated me.

From a technical perspective, there are a few differences between films and web series. How does it work from an actor’s perspective?

My team kept calling me by my character name, Ashwath; I initially found that weird, but later understood why they did that. A couple of days later, I got myself into a space where I believed I was Ashwath, and so did others! So much so that when I walk onto the set, the others who play my subordinates would stand up in attention. They didn’t do it because a Deputy Commissioner was walking in; they were just paying their parts. I think this will translate into the on-screen persona as well.

Your last few films haven’t particularly done as well as you’d have expected them to. Do you look for a course correction or examine the reason?

There are films where, at the shooting stage itself, you get a hunch that something is not right. There are also films that you expect a lot from, but don’t do well. We can have perceptions of what would’ve possibly gone wrong while those around us would say something else. But, to a certain degree, you can realise where things went wrong and try not to repeat it. Sometimes, it’s beyond us as filmmaking is a collaborative process. If a film is successful, it becomes wrong on my part to take the bigger piece of the pie; but if it doesn’t do well, I can’t take a step back and say I’m not part of it.

What my father (actor Murali) told me once was to not take success to my head as I might not know what my next move should be, and not to take failure to my heart as I might not get out of that zone. Finding a balance is very important. Irrespective of a film’s result, I tend to disconnect from it, take some time out, come back with a refreshed mind and work on something bigger and better.

Do you think there’s a dearth of established directors working with the younger crop of actors?

Today, the definition of an established director has changed. You don’t have to do 25 films to become one anymore; just a couple of hits will give you that name. When you become so, you aim high. But there are directors who do films for themselves and the way they see it. I think there’s a balance.

Could that be because of the audience opting to go to theatres majorly for bigger stars’ films?

No matter what happens, I don’t think the theatre culture is going to go. If we think OTT is booming and this might affect theatres, I feel we are wrong. Films made for the theatres look good only on the big screen and there have also been instances where the biggest of stars have done OTT releases which have also worked. The reach for both is on par with each other.

In a previous interview with ‘The Hindu’, you mentioned how your father had asked you to stay away from the type of films he did. What according to you are the ‘Murali brand’ of films?

My father is different from me when it comes to how he perceived films. A lot of people could connect with the roles he did; like of a man caught in a one-sided love equation (from Idhayam). Recently, when I was having a conversation about remaking Idhayam, I realised how so much has changed. As someone from this generation, I understand how the concept of ‘one-sided love’ has a different connotation today; the very definition of love itself has changed. There weren’t any preconceived notions on the type of roles I wanted to do, but I found myself doing action roles because of my inclination towards the genre. Now I want to explore genres like drama and I’ve got a few interesting projects in the pipeline.

There’s a difference between being a star and an actor, and I am trying to find a balance between that. Just because I do commercial films, it doesn’t mean the performance can be bad. Today, we need to give the audience a reason as to how a man can send ten goons flying. This has paved the way for filmmakers and actors like me to explore how compelling stories can be made. My new film with director Jeeva Shankar, in which I’m doing dual roles for the first time, is one such film because it gives me a lot of challenges creatively to bring in a difference between the characters.

Atharvaa’s series picks My all-time favourite is Entourage which I watch on repeat and I also love Breaking Bad. I also like Black Mirror and Better Call Saul.

Mathagam will stream on Disney+Hotstar from August 18