Chiranjeevi, Vijayashanthi banter steals the show

Chiranjeevi, Vijayashanthi and Mahesh Babu

The pre-release event of Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ brought together Chiranjeevi and Vijayashanthi together on the same stage

The pre-release event of Sarileru Neekevvaru directed by Anil Ravipudi and starring Mahesh Babu, Vijayashanthi and Rashmika Mandanna was a starry event as expected. On Sunday evening, the surprise factor was having Chiranjeevi as the chief guest.

Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi stole hearts when he heaped praises on Vijayashanthi, with whom he starred in a numner of films. The camaraderie was evident and was met with loud cheers. Chiranjeevi acknowledged Vijayashanthi with the monikers with which she’s often referred to — ‘lady superstar’ and ‘lady Amitabh Bachchan’ — and stated that he’s looking forward to watching her again on screen. He recalled how they were not just co-stars but friends who would meet for family functions often. When he tried to shift the topic to how both of them entered politics, on a lighter vein Vijayashanthi retorted that he talk about cinema and not politics. The two have acted together in about 20 films.

Chiranjeevi also mentioned that the Sarileru Neekevvaru team surprised him when he learnt that they shot the big budget star-driven film in five months and were ready to release it within a short film. The actor stated that the initial posters of Mahesh as an Army officer stoked his curiosity to see the film.

The Anil Ravipudi film also stars Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Rao Ramesh, Hariteja, Rajendra Prasad and others. Rathnavelu is the cinematographer and the music is by Devi Sri Prasad.

Sarileru Neekevvaru releases on January 11.

