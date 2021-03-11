Movies
Comments
At the Netflix roundtable...11 March 2021 13:12 IST
Updated: 11 March 2021 13:12 IST
1 / 4
At a series of roundtables in Mumbai, the platform’s actors, directors and head of the film division say there is reason to cheer
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Netflix put together a series of roundtables featuring women filmmakers and actors to talk about how the role of women, both in front of the camera and behind it, has changed over the years. Ranging from Lust Stories and Paava Kadhaigal to Masaba Masaba and Tribhanga, an increasing number of stories about and by women are finding place in Netflix’s lineup.
More In Movies