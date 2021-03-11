At the Netflix roundtable...

March 11, 2021 13:12 IST

At a series of roundtables in Mumbai, the platform’s actors, directors and head of the film division say there is reason to cheer

1/4 (clockwise from left) Shweta Basu Prasad, Kalki Koechlin, Surveen Chawla, Amruta Subhash, Sayani Gupta, Neena Gupta, Mithila Palkar, Masaba Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Guneet Monga, Monika Shergill, Inayat Verma, and Divya Dutta Photo: Vaishnav Praveen (from left) Prajakta Koli, Plabita Borthaku, Aadhya Anand, Zoya Hussain, Bhavana Pandey, Aneesha Baig, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Tanya Bami, Zayn Marie Khan and Monika Panwar Photo: Vaishnav Praveen (clockwise from left) Dolly Singh, Sumaira Shaikh, Kaneez Surka, Mallika Dua and Prashasti Singh Photo: Vaishnav Praveen (clockwise from left) Shivani Saran, Ashvini Yardi, Seher Aly Latif, Madhu Bhojwani, Ashi Dua, Srishti Arya, Kaashvie Nair, Ayesha Sood, Tahira Kashyap, Renuka Shahane, Sonam Nair, Soni Razdan, Rasika Dugal and Shefali Shah