‘Asteroid City’ trailer out; Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson and aliens unite in Wes Anderson’s romantic comedy-drama

March 30, 2023 11:07 am | Updated 11:07 am IST

Focus Features released the trailer of Wes Anderson’s upcoming romantic comedy-drama Asteroid City on March 29.

Set in the 1950s in a fictional American desert town called ‘Asteroid City’, the film is about a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention, which is designed to unite students and parents in scholarly competition. It documents the chaos that ensues as world-changing events take place at the convention.

The movie boasts of an illustrious cast including actors like Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Hong Chau, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Ed Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Jason Schwartzman, Willem Dafoe, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Grace Edwards, Aristou Meehan, Sophia Lillis, Ethan Lee, Jeff Goldblum and Rita Wilson.

It was earlier announced that the film will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and release in theatres on June 16.

