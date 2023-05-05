‘Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom’ to release on May 12, trailer out

May 05, 2023 03:01 pm | Updated 03:01 pm IST

The trailer of the adventure family drama Asterix & Obelix: The Middle Kingdom is out. The fifth instalment of the French Asterix live-action series is directed by Guillaume Canet. The film will release in English, Hindi, and Tamil in India on May 12.

This is the first first live-action film not based on the popular comic book series Asterix, created by Rene Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. The film follows the daughter of the Chinese emperor Han Xuandi, who escapes from a strict prince, and runs off to Gaul, seeking help from the two brave warriors Asterix and Obelix.

Canet plays the much-adored character Asterix while Gilles Lellouche essays the role of Obelix. The other members of the cast are Vincent Cassel, Jonathan Cohen, Marion Cotillard, Julien Chen, and Leanna Chea. Luv Films and Star Entertainment will release the film in India.

