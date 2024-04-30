‘Asterix and Obelix’ live-action adventure greenlit by Studiocanal

April 30, 2024 03:28 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST

Studiocanal and Editions Albert René have penned an exclusive deal to bring the beloved French comic book duo, Asterix and Obelix, back to the silver screen for their sixth live-action adventure. As Asterix celebrates its 65th anniversary in 2024, the iconic characters continue to captivate audiences worldwide with their Gaulish antics against Julius Caesar’s Roman empire.

Some 400 million Asterix books in 130 languages and dialects have been sold. Since 1961, 40 albums of Asterix adventures have been published and five live-action films have been produced.

Anna Marsh, CEO of Studiocanal, expressed her excitement over the agreement, emphasizing the studio’s commitment to honoring the legacy of Asterix’s creators, René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. Meanwhile, Isabelle Magnac, president of Editions Albert René, hailed Studiocanal’s international expertise and professionalism in securing the partnership.

Set to join the roster of Asterix adaptations is a 3D animated series helmed by French director Alain Chabat, slated for release on Netflix next year.

Simultaneously, Studiocanal announces the launch of Studiocanal Stories, a dedicated label for literature adaptations in film and television. Sarah Reese Geffroy, appointed as Senior VP of Studiocanal Stories and TV Series Development, will spearhead this venture, signaling a new chapter in the studio’s commitment to bringing literary IPs to life on screen.

