Room to dream: A six-month training programme for Kollywood’s budding assistants

Small fish go unnoticed in the presence of a shark. This is an unwritten rule in the film industry. Beneath the glitz and glamour, there are powerful yet tragic tales of the underdog that get watered down by the giant wave called fame. One such is the travails of up-and-coming directors, who spend most of their lives walking in and out of directors’ offices, looking for opportunities.

But what if there was a course that offered essentials to become well-equipped assistants, thereby flattening the process of getting into the industry? Film activist and writer Arun Mo was toying with this rather ambitious idea of starting a six-month training programme for assistant directors, without charging a penny — perhaps the first in the country.

There are similar courses available in the US, but none in India. This, for Arun, formed the basis of launching Assistant Director Training Course (ADTC) in August last year through his Tamizh Studio, whose USP is to create a parallel movement in Tamil cinema. “Even if you make a crass movie, there has to be scope for craft in it. Most of the so-called mainstream movies are carelessly handled with the least bit of professionalism,” says Arun, about what prompted him to start this initiative, “Through the programme, we train assistant directors on how to respect the art form, even in a masala movie.”

Back to basics

The unprofessional attitude that Arun laments about is far seeped into the industry and change, according to him, has to begin from the grassroot-level. “Assistants work with directors closely and are equally responsible for a movie’s success or failure. What we teach here is to get the basics right.” By that, he is referring to shot placements and continuity mishaps, for which assistants are held accountable. Given the halo around directors, would they be willing to pay heed to the voices of assistants? “Of course, they won’t ‘correct’ directors when they go wrong. We don’t teach them that. They are taught how to handle real-time issues like availability of props and so on.”

What Arun noticed, having initiated several workshops and interacted with filmmakers, is the lack of trained assistants who could execute a task without having to spell out every little detail. “Directors expect certain qualities in them [assistants]. Surprisingly, most directors have been insistent on wanting assistants who read literature,” he says, adding that the programme centres on three topics of film production: pre-production, shooting and post-production. Funding has been a major concern for Arun, but he does credit filmmakers such as Mysskin, Vetri Maaran, PC Sreeram and Manikandan for supporting his venture.

Stairway to fame

There is no age bar for the ADTC programme, provided the applicants have genuine love for cinema. Assistants have to give a written exam, where they are asked to critique their favourite movie — an effort to gauge their tastes and sensibilities. Out of the 200-odd applicants for the current batch, only 15 were shortlisted. “With whatever limited funds were left, we have been able to support only 15 of them, since the course is free of cost,” says Arun, adding that there are students travelling from as far as Tiruttani every day.

There is no definitive curriculum for the course, nor do they have exams. For the first two months, students are asked to read literature, particularly fiction. The reading sessions are followed by a group discussion where each one of them has to describe in detail the book they read. The next four months are spent on theory and practicals — the latter is when they are taken to a live shooting spot, where they interact with the crew.

Senior technicians, who are also domain experts in the industry, are routinely brought in to take classes.

“Recently, we had a session with director Shankar’s assistant, who spoke about the challenges he faced while making Enthiran, when Shankar sir wanted a particular fruit for a scene. Director Mani Ratnam’s assistant also taught us,” says Shajan Kavitha, one of the students at Tamizh Studio, in Vadapalani. He adds that they recently worked on a short film directed by Vicky of Traffic Ramasamy fame.

Arun does not guarantee placements. Instead, he has provided a platform where students can directly interact with filmmakers over the course of the programme. “Eight of them have already been booked by directors,” he adds.

The course is held at Tamizh Studio, Vadapalani. For details, contact 9840644916.