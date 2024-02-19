ADVERTISEMENT

Asif Kapadia to direct Prime Video doc on Roger Federer

February 19, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:45 pm IST

Originally intended as a home movie, the documentary on the last days of Federer’s tennis career has been greenlit by Amazon Prime Video

The Hindu Bureau

Filmmaker Asif Kapadia holds his Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature for ‘Amy’ as he arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, California February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok | Photo Credit: Danny Moloshok

After well-received documentaries on Ayrton Senna, Amy Winehouse and Diego Maradona, filmmaker Asif Kapadia will chronicle the last days of Roger Federer’s tennis career in a new non-fiction feature. Federer retired from competitive tennis in 2022, having won 20 major Grand Slam singles titles in an illustrious and iconic career.

ALSO READ
Amit Kumar and Asif Kapadia discuss ‘The Last Hour’

Originally intended as a home movie, the doc has been greenlit by Amazon Prime Video. It will feature interviews from Federer’s rivals and contemporaries, including Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, Variety reported.

The project is described as an “an intimate follow-along through the final 12 days of Roger Federer’s illustrious career. Originally a home video never intended for public viewing, the film captures Federer at his most vulnerable and candid self, as he says goodbye to a game and the fans that shaped his life for the last two decades,” according to a logline quoted by Variety.

ALSO READ
Roger Federer says made himself a promise he will be no stranger to tennis

Kapadia has co-directed the film with Joe Sabia. It is is likely to release in July this year, the Variety report said, coinciding with the Wimbledon Championships.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

English cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US