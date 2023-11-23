ADVERTISEMENT

Asif Ali’s ‘A Ranjith Cinema’ gets a release date

November 23, 2023 04:12 pm | Updated 04:12 pm IST

The film also stars Anson Paul, Saiju Kurup, Namitha Pramod, Hannah Reji Koshy and Jewel Mary

The Hindu Bureau

Asif Ali in a still from ‘A Ranjith Cinema’ | Photo Credit: Magic Frames/YouTube

We had previously reported that Asif Ali will be headlining a new film titled A Ranjith Cinema which is written and directed by debutant Nishanth Sattu. The film’s release date has now been announced.

ALSO READ
‘Kooman’ movie review: Jeethu Joseph’s Asif Ali-starrer is a rewarding experience

Asif Ali took to Facebook and announced that the thriller will hit theatres on December 8.

A Ranjith Cinema also stars Anson Paul, Saiju Kurup, Namitha Pramod, Hannah Reji Koshy, Jewel Mary, Harisree Ashokan, Aju Varghese, Kottayam Ramesh, and Shobha Mohan among others.

With music scored by Midhun Asokan, the film has cinematography by Sunoj Velayudhan and Kunjunny S Kumar and editing by Manoj CS. A Ranjith Cinema is produced by Nishad Peechi and Babu Joseph Ambattu under their Luminous Film Factory banner.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the film’s trailer here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US