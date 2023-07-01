Asif Ali-Aparna Balamurali’s ‘Kishkintha Kaandam’ goes on floors

July 01, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

The shoot of Asif Ali’s film with Dinjith Ayyathan has begun. The Malayalam film, titled Kishkintha Kaandam, has Aparna Balamurali in the female lead role.

Asif and Aparna has earlier worked in Sunday Holiday, Thrissivaperoor Kiipatham, B Tech and Kaapa. Kaka Stories and Joby George’s Goodwill Entertainments have produced Kishkintha Kaandam.

Bahul Ramesh, who is the cinematographer, has also scripted the film. Sushin Shyam has been roped in as the music director while Sooraj ES is the editor. Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, Nizhalgal Ravi, Major Ravi, and Kottayam Ramesh are the other actors in Kishkintha Kaandam. Asif Ali was last seen in the blockbuster film 2018, directed by Jude Anthany Joseph while Aparna Balamurali’s last film was the Fahadh Faasil-starrer Dhoomam.

