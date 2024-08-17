ADVERTISEMENT

Asif Ali-Aparna Balamurali starrer ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’ set for Onam release

Published - August 17, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’ is a thriller set in a forest reserve

The Hindu Bureau

Asif Ali in ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’. | Photo Credit: Goodwill Entertainment/YouTube

The teaser for the Dinjith Ayyathan directorial Kishkindha Kaandam, starring Asif Ali, has been released. This is Dinjith’s sophomore outing after Kakshi: Amminipilla.

Kishkindha Kaandam’s story, screenplay and dialogue are written by Bahul Ramesh, and the film is produced by Joby George under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments. Apart from Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, Vyshnavi Raj, Major Ravi, Nizhalkal Ravi, Shebin Benson, Kottayam Ramesh, Bilas Chandrahasan, Master Aarav, Gibin Gopinath and others complete the film’s cast.

Set in Kallepathi, a forest reserve, the film is touted to be a thriller. Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali play a couple. Vijayaraghavan plays a forest officer.

Bahul Ramesh, the screenwriter, is also handling the cinematography of the film. Sooraj ES is the editor while Mujeeb Majeed is the music director. The film is eyeing for an Onam 2024 release.

