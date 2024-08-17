GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Asif Ali-Aparna Balamurali starrer ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’ set for Onam release

Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’ is a thriller set in a forest reserve

Published - August 17, 2024 05:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Asif Ali in ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’.

Asif Ali in ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’. | Photo Credit: Goodwill Entertainment/YouTube

The teaser for the Dinjith Ayyathan directorial Kishkindha Kaandam, starring Asif Ali, has been released. This is Dinjith’s sophomore outing after Kakshi: Amminipilla.

Actor Asif Ali urges supporters to refrain from hate campaign against musician Ramesh Narayan

Kishkindha Kaandam’s story, screenplay and dialogue are written by Bahul Ramesh, and the film is produced by Joby George under the banner of Goodwill Entertainments. Apart from Asif Ali, Aparna Balamurali, Vijayaraghavan, Jagadish, Ashokan, Nishan, Vyshnavi Raj, Major Ravi, Nizhalkal Ravi, Shebin Benson, Kottayam Ramesh, Bilas Chandrahasan, Master Aarav, Gibin Gopinath and others complete the film’s cast.

Set in Kallepathi, a forest reserve, the film is touted to be a thriller. Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali play a couple. Vijayaraghavan plays a forest officer.

ALSO READ:‘Adios Amigo’ movie review: This Suraj Venjaramoodu, Asif Ali starrer is a tedious, over-stretched film

Bahul Ramesh, the screenwriter, is also handling the cinematography of the film. Sooraj ES is the editor while Mujeeb Majeed is the music director. The film is eyeing for an Onam 2024 release.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.