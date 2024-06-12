ADVERTISEMENT

Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s ‘Adios Amigo’ release date out

Published - June 12, 2024 12:10 pm IST

The film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Ganapathy, Althaf Salim, Jinu Joseph and Salim Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

The first-look poster of ‘Adios Amigo’ | Photo Credit: Ashiq Usman/Instagram

Asif Ali and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Adios Amigo has gotten a release date. The film, directed by debutant Nahas Nazar and scripted by Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha-fame Thankam, will be out in theatres on August 2.

The makers took to social media to share the update with a new poster.

Produced by Ashiq Usman of Thallumaala fame, the film also stars Shine Tom Chacko, Ganapathy, Althaf Salim, Jinu Joseph, Salim Hassan and others in supporting roles. Jimshi Khalid is the cinematographer while Gopi Sundar has composed music for the movie.

Asif, recently seen in Thalavan has films like Level Cross, Tiki TakaAbhyanthara Kuttavali and Kishkindha Kandam in different stages of development. On the other hand, Suraj will next be seen in Nadanna Sambhavam, alongside Biju Menon. He is also a part of Nissam Basheer’s next film and Prem Shankar’s Thekku Vadakku. The actor is also making his Tamil debut with Chithha director SU Arun Kumar’s Veera Dheera Sooran that stars Vikram as the lead.

