Asif Ali and Anaswara Rajan to star in Jofin T Chacko’s next

Director Jofin T Chacko has teamed up with Asif Ali. The upcoming Malayalam film will also star Anaswara Rajan. The film is a joint production of Aan Mega Media and Kavya Film Company.

The film went on floors on May 3, 2024, at Fort Kochi. Jofin T Chacko had previously directed The Priest, starring Mammootty and Manju Warrier.

Seasoned actor Manoj K Jayan will play a pivotal role in the movie. Meanwhile, Asif Ali will next be seen in Thalavan, also starring Biju Menon. The actor is also part of Adios Amigo, which also has Suraj Venjaramoodu.

Anaswara Rajan’s latest release was Malayalee From India, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead and directed by Djio Jose Antony. She is awaiting the release of Guruvayur Ambalanadyil, also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph.

